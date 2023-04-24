Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $204.27 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.27.

Several research firms recently commented on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $145.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.75. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $125.36 and a 52 week high of $166.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $136,284.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at $837,420.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total transaction of $372,269.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,167,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $136,284.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,420.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 727,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,905,000 after purchasing an additional 409,241 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 340,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,239,000 after acquiring an additional 337,685 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after acquiring an additional 303,256 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,055,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,524,000 after acquiring an additional 294,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 615.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 239,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,166,000 after acquiring an additional 206,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

