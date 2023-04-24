Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $204.27 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.27.
Several research firms recently commented on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $145.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.75. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $125.36 and a 52 week high of $166.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $136,284.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at $837,420.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total transaction of $372,269.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,167,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $136,284.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,420.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 727,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,905,000 after purchasing an additional 409,241 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 340,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,239,000 after acquiring an additional 337,685 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after acquiring an additional 303,256 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,055,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,524,000 after acquiring an additional 294,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 615.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 239,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,166,000 after acquiring an additional 206,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.