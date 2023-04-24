KeyCorp Boosts Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target to $21.00

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Talos Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Shares of TALO opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.42). Talos Energy had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Talos Energy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 363,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $5,275,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,145,377 shares in the company, valued at $219,607,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

