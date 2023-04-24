KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.05.

KeyCorp Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of KEY opened at $11.59 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

