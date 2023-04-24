KeyCorp Raises MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target to $105.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

NYSE:MSM opened at $91.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $91.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.90.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

