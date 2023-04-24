Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives GBX 271.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 271.67 ($3.36).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.22) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.85) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.08) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.04) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher Price Performance

LON KGF opened at GBX 258.80 ($3.20) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,072.08, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of GBX 198.60 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 296.24 ($3.67). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 268.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 251.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.45.

Kingfisher Increases Dividend

Kingfisher Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. This represents a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

(Get Rating)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.