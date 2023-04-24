KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives $17.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KREF shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 272.77, a quick ratio of 272.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $785.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 0.84. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $20.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 688.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

