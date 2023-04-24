Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lam Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $508.10.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $517.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $499.21 and its 200 day moving average is $460.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $548.85.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 33.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

