Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Cut to $520.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $525.00 to $520.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $508.10.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.8 %

LRCX stock opened at $517.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $499.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.51. Lam Research has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $548.85. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 33.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

