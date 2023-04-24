Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Raised to $80.50 at Citigroup

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $76.00 to $80.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.54.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.57, a P/E/G ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

