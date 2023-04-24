Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) PT Raised to $85.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LEGN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.56.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Trading Up 9.3 %

LEGN opened at $69.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.09 and a beta of -0.08. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after acquiring an additional 639,828 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.