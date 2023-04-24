LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives $69.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.56.

TREE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of LendingTree from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Transactions at LendingTree

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 18,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.63 per share, with a total value of $705,692.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,300,003.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

LendingTree Trading Up 0.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 69.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $93.94. The company has a market cap of $306.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.40.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.72. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. LendingTree’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LendingTree will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Featured Articles

