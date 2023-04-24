Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives $30.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.46.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

NYSE:LNC opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. Lincoln National has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -13.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 249,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 51,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,872,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

