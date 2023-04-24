Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $370.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock opened at $366.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.10 and its 200-day moving average is $328.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $180.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83. Linde has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $367.51.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.