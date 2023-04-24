Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Lowered to $320.00 at Guggenheim

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $332.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lithia Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $300.56.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $227.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.83.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 34.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Conifer Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,370,000. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,551,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,568,000 after buying an additional 351,163 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 33.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,289,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,618,000 after buying an additional 324,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $65,185,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at $53,638,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

