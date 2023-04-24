loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Jeff Alexander Walsh Sells 15,448 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 15,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $26,416.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,337,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,383.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 13,509 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $20,533.68.

On Monday, March 6th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,303 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $125,339.94.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,126 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $162,233.82.

loanDepot Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:LDI opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $550.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.