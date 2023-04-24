Local Bounti (LOCL) vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Local Bounti to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Local Bounti has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Local Bounti’s competitors have a beta of -23.93, indicating that their average share price is 2,493% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Local Bounti and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $19.47 million -$111.07 million -0.40 Local Bounti Competitors $1.67 billion $21.77 million -0.08

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Local Bounti’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti. Local Bounti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

65.3% of Local Bounti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of Local Bounti shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti -570.35% -95.94% -47.68% Local Bounti Competitors -339.13% -25.58% -15.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Local Bounti and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 4 0 2.80 Local Bounti Competitors 102 171 490 23 2.55

Local Bounti currently has a consensus target price of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 452.11%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 58.83%. Given Local Bounti’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than its competitors.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

