Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LPX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.64. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $78.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.37 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 64.50% and a net margin of 26.99%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,494.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

Featured Articles

