Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MMP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.36.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MMP stock opened at $56.25 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $60.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.25). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 84.65%.

Institutional Trading of Magellan Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after buying an additional 246,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.