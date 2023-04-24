Matador Resources (MTDR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect Matador Resources to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Matador Resources to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Matador Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MTDR opened at $49.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 3.53. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on MTDR. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,760,500.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, insider Billy E. Goodwin bought 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,760,500.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,300 shares of company stock worth $465,035. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1,275.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

