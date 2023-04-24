Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU)

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

SeaStar Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICU opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39. SeaStar Medical has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Institutional Trading of SeaStar Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SeaStar Medical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SeaStar Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on providing novel solutions and services to treat hyperinflammation and cytokine storm in critically ill patients. The company is developing and commercializing extracorporeal therapies that target the effector cells that drive systemic inflammation, causing direct tissue damage and secreting a range of pro-inflammatory cytokines that initiate and propagate imbalanced immune responses.

