MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Upgraded at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MBI. StockNews.com lowered MBIA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of MBIA in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

MBIA Price Performance

MBI stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61. MBIA has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $14.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MBIA

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 9.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 20.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 148.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 105.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

