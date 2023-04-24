MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Upgraded at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MBI. StockNews.com lowered MBIA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of MBIA in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
MBIA Price Performance
MBI stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61. MBIA has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $14.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MBIA
MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MBIA (MBI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.