McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $290.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MCD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $296.81.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $292.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.33. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $292.53.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.