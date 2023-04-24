Michael Pivac Sells 25,000,000 Shares of FBR Limited (ASX:FBR) Stock

FBR Limited (ASX:FBR – Get Rating) insider Michael Pivac sold 25,000,000 shares of FBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total value of A$825,000.00 ($553,691.28).

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35.

FBR Limited designs, develops, builds, and operates robots in Australia. The company engages in developing the Hadrian X, a construction robot that builds block structures from 3D CAD model; Fastbrick wall system; and dynamic stabilisation technology (DST) that enables robots to work outdoors in unstable and unpredictable environments.

