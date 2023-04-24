Mizuho Boosts FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $150.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.38.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $123.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $136.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.27 and a 200 day moving average of $124.36.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 56.7% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 62,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in FMC by 9.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in FMC by 63.8% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 106,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 41,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in FMC by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

