Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $463.00 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $488.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $460.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.94 million. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $543.00.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total transaction of $1,649,434.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,643,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $448,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,986,224.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total value of $1,649,434.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,643,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,705 shares of company stock valued at $44,122,643. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

