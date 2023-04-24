Morgan Stanley Boosts FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $48.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FE. Mizuho reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.89.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.61 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.