Morgan Stanley Boosts Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $164.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.90.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $156.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.90%.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,000,291,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 791.5% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,317 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $130,223,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,228,254,000 after acquiring an additional 625,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

