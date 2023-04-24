Morgan Stanley Increases Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $160.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPOT. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SPOT opened at $133.76 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $136.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.11.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Lynch Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 48.8% in the first quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,978,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

