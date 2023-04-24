Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Lowered to $104.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $91.12 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.17. The company has a market cap of $152.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,689 shares of company stock worth $4,057,330. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

