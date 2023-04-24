Morgan Stanley Trims F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Target Price to $165.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FFIV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of F5 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.13.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV stock opened at $134.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.05. F5 has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $203.66. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5 will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,414,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,816. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

