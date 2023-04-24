Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Sells $450,000.00 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Morphic Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $44.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.15. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $49.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 83.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Morphic by 1,253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morphic during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

About Morphic

(Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Featured Stories

