MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) PT Lowered to $6.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MYTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen cut MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.75.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MYTE opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $449.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.80 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 709,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 61,332 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,743,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,128,000 after acquiring an additional 420,649 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the third quarter worth $352,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

