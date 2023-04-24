Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities cut Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.66 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

