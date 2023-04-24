Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,632 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $47.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $75.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.02.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -296.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

