NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $73.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $81.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised NextEra Energy Partners from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.75.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $86.06. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.74.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8125 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 57.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

