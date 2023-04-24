Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter worth $40,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth $44,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Stock Performance

Rollins stock opened at $39.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.