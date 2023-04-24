Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,106,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,840,000 after acquiring an additional 935,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,732,000 after acquiring an additional 692,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,264,000 after acquiring an additional 522,221 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,319,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,417,000 after acquiring an additional 30,245 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $70.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.51. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

