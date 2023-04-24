Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,540 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after buying an additional 19,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In related news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,326,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $97.28 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.