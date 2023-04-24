Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 69.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $343.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $429.53.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on POOL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.50.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Stories

