Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FRT. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.31.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,326,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FRT opened at $97.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.51%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

