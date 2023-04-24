North American Construction Group (NOA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to post earnings of C$0.74 per share for the quarter.

North American Construction Group Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE:NOA opened at C$25.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.50. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$12.65 and a 12 month high of C$25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.32. The stock has a market cap of C$702.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Insider Transactions at North American Construction Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 40,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total value of C$924,000.00. Company insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOA shares. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.81.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

