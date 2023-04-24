NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.25.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Articles

