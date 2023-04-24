NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy Price Performance

Shares of NS stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 1.85. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $429.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.77 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 149.25% and a net margin of 13.23%. Equities research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 444.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth about $111,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.