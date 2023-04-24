Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.97). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $127.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.59 million. On average, analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $6.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.01 million, a PE ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Office Properties Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.41%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1,692.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 104.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on OPI shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

