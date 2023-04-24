Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.97). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $127.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.59 million. On average, analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OPI opened at $6.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.01 million, a PE ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Office Properties Income Trust Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 104.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on OPI shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.
Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile
Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.