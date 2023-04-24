Otis Worldwide (OTIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.35-$3.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $3.35-3.50 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Otis Worldwide to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.0 %

OTIS stock opened at $82.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $87.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.88.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 85,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.27.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

