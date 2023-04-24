Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Otonomy Price Performance

Otonomy stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. Otonomy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $582,479.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otonomy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80,153 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 7,609.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,312,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,880 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,621,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

