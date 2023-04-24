Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,213 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Owens Corning by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 611.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on OC. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,505 shares of company stock worth $1,540,500. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OC stock opened at $101.29 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.96.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.40%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

