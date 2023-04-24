Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Paragon 28 Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FNA opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paragon 28 has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Activity

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.42). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 39.97% and a negative net margin of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $51.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paragon 28 will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paragon 28 news, major shareholder B. Ag Bird sold 1,350,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $22,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,201,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,420,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder B. Ag Bird sold 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $22,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,201,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,420,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Albert Dacosta sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 404,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,870,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,127,500 shares of company stock worth $36,167,500. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Paragon 28 by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paragon 28

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.