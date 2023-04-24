Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,137 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $1,281,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $4,872,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $1,850,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

Paramount Global Stock Up 1.7 %

PARA stock opened at $22.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

