Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.90 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $140.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.79. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $94.49 and a one year high of $155.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $290,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.